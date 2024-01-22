Daily News Brief | January 22, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake,

Today…

Jimmy John’s in Downtown Annapolis closes. Primanti Brothers is coming to Linthicum. Sarah Jarosz chatted with us before her Maryland Hall Show. And Live Arts Maryland is bringing Paul Shaffer and his band to Maryland Hall! We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the Maryland Curiosity Lab!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, January 22nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, it was a good weekend for the Ravens! The Lions. The 49ers and The Chiefs. And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Daily News Recap newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

Firstly, downtown Annapolis is experiencing changes in its dining landscape once again. The Jimmy John’s on Main Street has recently closed following the shutdown of Mission BBQ and Flamant. This marks the third restaurant closure in the area in recent weeks. However, for fans of these eateries, it’s worth noting that both Jimmy John’s and Mission BBQ maintain other locations in Annapolis at the Annapolis Town Center.

In contrast, Yinzers can look forward to Pittsburgh’s famous Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar in Linthicum Heights opening this spring. Known for their unique sandwiches packed with french fries, the restaurant will offer American cuisine and a full-service bar. This marks the chain’s second Maryland location and to be honest, this is not terribly exciting for me.

Switching gears to the music scene, Maryland Hall is poised to host two exceptional concerts. On February 5, four-time Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz will grace the stage, bringing her blend of folk, Americana, and bluegrass to Annapolis. Jarosz, celebrated for her soulful storytelling and musical talents, promises an unforgettable performance. And be sure to catch my podcast with the four time Grammy winner we dropped late last week.

Adding to the musical offerings, on February 17, the legendary Paul Shaffer, known for his role as the bandleader on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” will take the stage at Maryland Hall. This concert, presented by Live Arts Maryland, will feature diverse musical genres and collaborations with The Annapolis Chamber Orchestra. Notably, all net proceeds from this event will support the programs and performances of Live Arts Maryland, making it not just an evening of entertainment but also a contribution to the enrichment of the arts in the community.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Milo, an older pure-bred Miniature Poodle who was surrendered when one of his humans fell ill. Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Teri, a death doula which was VERY fascinating and enlightening to me. Unfortunately, a combination of a loud environment (I am glad Bean Rush is busy mid-day but bummed that it impacted the recording so much) and some interference gremlins in a few parts made the recording decidedly sub-par. But trust me, it is worth spending thirty minutes listening!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

