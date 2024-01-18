Daily News Brief | January 18, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A bizarre stabbing assault in Glen Burnie sends one man to the hospital. Mission BBQ at City Dock will be closing soon. Governor Moore released his $63.1B budget. The Light House is losing their Executive Director. Heritage Baptist Church is having a Souper Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday. And, of course, some podcast news about our Local Business Spotlight with a death doula!

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 18th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The guesses are all over the map. I am confident that we will get anywhere from zero to 12 inches of snow tomorrow morning to further screw up my week. But I am not weatherman, so make sure you hang tight for George–he knows what he’s talking about! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Yesterday, in Glen Burnie, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Secluded Post Circle following an assault. A 37-year-old male was stabbed by an unidentified assailant during an overnight stay with several individuals. Police say a resident invited several people into his home to get them out of the cold. Overnight, one of the guests (for lack of a better word) stabbed another guest. The investigation is ongoing, and the victim is recovering from a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6145.

While we don’t have an official statement from Corporate, Eye On Annapolis has learned that the Mission BBQ location at City Dock in Annapolis will be permanently closing shortly. We do not have any details as to when but check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore unveiled a $63.1 billion state spending plan yesterday, addressing a $1.1 billion deficit without tax hikes. The budget utilizes various measures, including leveraging the state’s debt capacity and reallocating unused funds from special accounts. It focuses on public safety, affordable housing, and child care support, with $127 million allocated for local police, $115 million for housing initiatives, and $270 million for child care scholarships. The budget also fully funds the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future for K-12 education.

The Light House, is experiencing a leadership transition as Executive Director Heather Cassity announced her resignation, effective February 2024. After seven years of service to the :Light House, two as Executive Director, Heather leaves behind a legacy of commitment. The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude and appointed Jenny Crawford as the Interim Executive Director to continue the organization’s mission.

Speaking of the Light House–and yes, I know I mentioned this before, but I am going to do it again because it is a great cause and a a lot of fun. On Sunday, February 11th, the 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Baptist in Annapolis. The event supports the Light House Homeless Prevention Center, offering donation-only lunch prepared by Chef Zachary Pope. Lunch is your choice of three or four different soups, salad, and rolls. The public is invited, and donations are requested to hopefully raise $8500 for the Light House. And after the fire, they need it! Oh and wear your favorite NFL gear and then go home and watch the Super Bowl!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking death with Teri Jacobson, a death doula. And it is not nearly as sinister and creepy as it sounds!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

