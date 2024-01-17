Daily News Brief | January 17, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

More weather delays for schools and libraries today. Senator Elfreth is raking in the dough for her congressional campaign. It took the new owner of the Baltimore Sun about 48 hours to essentially piss off the entire staff. And, of course, we have some podcast news about a death doula to wrap it all up.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Nothing witty to say here, so let’s just get into the news, shall we ?’

Because this confuses me, I will read it verbatim, There is a two-hour early dismissal for students today, to allow teachers to work on end-of-marking period grades. Out of an abundance of caution with what are expected to be adverse road conditions this morning and to protect that negotiated teacher work time, students will engage in real-time (synchronous) virtual instruction with their teachers today. Schools will begin instruction at 9 or 9:15 a.m., as listed on schedules that can be found at www.aacps.org/studentschedules . Students must log in and participate in classes to be counted as present.

There will be no afterschool activities, including athletics, and Evening High School classes will also be held virtually. The Board of Education meeting scheduled for tonight will be held as scheduled.

And in much simpler terms, the Anne Arundel County Public Library branches will open at 11 am today.

Senator Sarah is rolling in the dough! State Senator Sarah Elfreth, who is hoping to represent Maryland’s Third Congressional District, has raised an impressive $402,576 in just eight weeks for her campaign. She emphasizes her commitment to the environment and inclusive economic growth. The campaign received contributions from 611 donors, nearly 80% residing in Maryland’s Third Congressional District. Elfreth will be a strong advocate for climate change solutions in Congress. The primary is not until May, and it is a VERY crowded field for the Democrats looking to replace Congressman John Sarbanes. Last I looked, there were 16 democrat candidates, four of whom were current office holders.

Well, this did not take long. On Monday, we learned that The Sun and The Capital had been sold. Today we learned that the new owner pissed everyone off, it seems. In a three-hour meeting, new owner David Smith addressed Baltimore Sun employees, revealing he has read the paper only four times in the past few months. Smith, the executive chairman of Sinclair Inc., purchased the paper for a significant undisclosed amount. He expressed skepticism about newspapers and focused on increasing profits. He said it should be more like Fox 45, a station he owns, and told the reporters to “go out and make me some money.” Smith’s comments and approach raised concerns among staff, leaving many uneasy about the newspaper and their own future.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re talking about death. It’s not as morbid as it sounds. Teri Jacobson joins us from the Maryland Doula Collective and yes, she is a death doula!

