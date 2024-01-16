Daily News Brief | January 16, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

The Baltimore Sun and the baby Suns, like The Capital have been sold. Schools are 2 hours late today-so far. Anne Arundel Community College is starting at noon. There is a memorial blood drive for Wendi Winters on February 17th. There is a Souper Bowl on February 11th at Heritage Baptist Church. Make sure you are on our list for the daily local news emailed newsletter. And free tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage for ticket Tuesday!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I am pleased with the snow! I may let George off the hook…I haven’t decided yet, because I’d really like a true snow storm, but since we haven’t really had anything in a few years–this is adequate! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

David D. Smith, executive chairman of Sinclair Inc., has made headlines by acquiring The Baltimore Sun, and it’s little suns like The Capital. This marks a significant change as it’s the first time in nearly four decades that the newspaper will have a local owner. Smith’s motivation for the purchase is the newspaper’s focus on local news in Baltimore. He intends to revitalize the struggling newspaper through technology and community focus. This is not Sinclair purchasing it but the Chairman of Sinclair. Sinclair has been criticized for it’s conservative bent and for requiring anchors across the county to read identical phrases with a conservative slant.

In weather-related news, due to inclement weather, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late today. There will be adjustments to morning classes, and a re-evaluation of conditions will occur by 7 a.m. Anne Arundel Community College will open at 12 p.m. with online instruction continuing.

In memory of the tragic events of June 2018, the 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. This event honors slain journalist Wendi Winters and encourages individuals to donate blood, potentially saving multiple lives. Make a difference by scheduling your appointment online at redcross.org with the sponsor code “ForWendi.” ANd that is Wendi with an I

Another date for you! On February 11, volunteers in Annapolis will host the 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Homeless Prevention Center. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church on Forest Drive, guests can enjoy a donation-only lunch of homemade soups, bread and salad to support homeless prevention services. Donations are requested, and all funds raised will benefit the Light House. You’re also invited, but not required to wear your favorite NFL team jersey to show support.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have a pair of tickets to see the Good Deale Bluegrass band on Saturday night and then for your good old Southern blues fans, Eddie 9 Volt on January 28th–that’s a Sunday. Want them? Just ask and they may be yours! Get in touch with me! And of course you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck–we probably will have some tickets for you!

