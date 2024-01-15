Daily News Brief | January 15, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A fatal crash in South County. Two more programs to end violence in Eastport are being launched. Grant money for flooded-out businesses. An update on the Light House fire. Leadership Anne Arundel is launching a podcast. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the Maryland Curiosity Lab!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, January 15th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I saw some flakes on Sunday, and that made me happy. I hear there are more on the way–stay tuned for George in a bit. And my food recommendation today.. 100 Lots in Edgewater– Stroganoff Lasagna. Trust me!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

On Saturday at 915 am, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Shady Side Road near Halie Parkway where a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Baltimore, and her 3-year-old son in the rear were uninjured. However, the front seat passenger, Thomas Dudley Mollar, 54 years old of Baltimore, died at the scene.

Annapolis resident Keith Lionel Brown, 65, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing over 1,000 files of child pornography on his Apple iPad Pro. State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess expressed her commitment to holding such offenders accountable and preventing further crimes against vulnerable children.

Turning to community news, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health has named Kingdom Kare as the lead organization to implement the Cure Violence Global program in Annapolis. This program aims to prevent violence in Eastport and create a safer environment for residents. They’ve partnered with an organization called A Glimpse of Paradise to place people in the neighborhoods called violence interruptors. I am unsure how this program differs from the new SEAT program announced by the Annapolis Police or another one to be released at noon today, being spearheaded by the Masons. Hopefully, I will find out at the noon press conference! Too many programs, not enough action.

Good news for local businesses with flood damage. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley declared a City State of Emergency following historic flooding last week. The flooding caused extensive damage to businesses and nonprofits in downtown Annapolis and Eastport. This declaration will enable affected parties to access the VOLT Disaster Recovery Grant Program, aiding in their recovery efforts. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation will distribute the VOLT money.

Following up on the fire at the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center, all programs are back in operation, and the family living spaces are up and running. The dormitory spaces for individuals are still being repaired, so about 45 residents are being accommodated in local hotels during the repairs.

Finally, a bit of exciting news–because I am a podcast geek–and I had something to do with this! Leadership Anne Arundel is launching a podcast titled “LAA: On Leadership.” The first episode will be dropped on January 15th, featuring leaders from various industries in Anne Arundel County sharing their insights on effective leadership. You can subscribe for free wherever you get your podcasts; just search for Leadership Anne Arundel and click subscribe!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Lisa, an older Maltese-Terrier mix with a sad story, probably not too much longer to live, and needs a perfect home for her. Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for her. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Roman at Maryland Curiosity Lab, the new kid on the block regarding elementary schools in the area! A VERY cool concept! If you missed it, go back and listen to it! Consider this one if you have little kids and are looking for a school!

OK, that's a wrap–

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

