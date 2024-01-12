Daily News Brief | January 12, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Chessie’s Wharf had a soft opening! Admiral Davids is on the Yard, finally. There’s another storm brewing for the weekend. The Junior League of Annapolis is hosting two free DEI seminars for businesses and non-profits. The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is gearing up for Painting the Town–their annual gala on May 4th. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is gearing up for their Winter Lecture Series. And on the Local Business Spotlight–Maryland Curiosity Lab new school in Arnold for elementary-aged kiddos!

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 5th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I am excited. Chessie’s Wharf, the formal name of the RAR Brewing place here at the old Northwoods and Mexican Cafe, held its soft opening last night! YAY! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

First up, the Naval Academy has a new boss. Acting Superintendent Rear Adm. Fred Kacher was relieved of his duties in a change of command ceremony. Vice Adm. Yvette Davids took over, becoming the first woman and first Latina to serve as Superintendent of the Academy. The closed-to-the-public ceremony was attended by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, among others. When Vice Admiral Davids came on the yard this morning, she was a lowly Rear Admiral and just before the change of command, she was promoted to Vice Admiral. Congratulations and welcome aboard, Admiral.

Turning to the weather, we have a heads-up for another low-pressure system moving into our region. While not as severe as the recent weather event, it’s still expected to bring heavy rain, potential flooding, and strong winds Friday into Saturday. George at DCMDVA Weather has the details, so stay tuned!

On a more positive note, the Junior League of Annapolis is hosting free workshops aimed at promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion in nonprofit organizations and the business community. These workshops will be led by Karen Bond, an expert in organizational development and change management. The events are January 25th and February 21st, and all the details are at JLAnnapolis.org

Art lovers, mark your calendars for the upcoming Paint the Town Gala. It’s the 33rd annual fundraiser for the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, promising an enchanting evening filled with art, music, and celebration at Live! Casino & Hotel on May 4, 2024. I know it is in advance, and tickets are not yet on sale, but this is a fun night and always a sell-out.

And as we begin to wrap it all up for today. the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is gearing up for the 2024 Winter Lecture Series beginning on Thursday, January 18th. I am hoping they can get cleaned up and re-opened in a week. From exploring the founding of the U.S. Naval Academy to the thrilling tale of Robert Smalls’ audacious escape during the Civil War, these Thursday evening lectures are a journey through time. Mark your calendars for insightful talks, captivating stories, and a deeper understanding of our maritime history. For details and registration, visit amaritime.org. And it is free for First Mate Members and above! Go join!

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Roman Hardgrave, who had a vision of starting a school…and he did it! We spoke with him a year ago, and now we re-visit and check out the Maryland Curiosity Lab as they are halfway through their first year!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Lisa, a 12-year-old Maltese-Terrier mix. She’s an older dog who does have cancer, which is being treated as we speak. But that does not slow her down or limit the love she gives. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt this special pup and give her the best rest of her life!

And again, don’t forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks- so hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

