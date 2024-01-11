Daily News Brief | January 11, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Light House residents are probably not headed back for another day or two. Bread & Butter Kitchen to the rescue with breakfast and lunch. Anne Arundel County OEM has a form to fill out for damage so they can get an idea of the total damage and see if any funds are available. The health department has closed parts of Cox Creek for a sewage spill. The Eastport Library is having, of all things, a chili cookoff. And, of course, some podcast news about our Local Business Spotlight with the brand new Maryland Curiosity Lab!

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 11th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, I am glad that, for the most part, the storm left us unscathed. But several businesses are closed as they clean up and repair, and that hurts–so make sure you support Wild Country Seafood, Pips Dock Street Dogs, Storm Brothers Ice Cream, Armadillos, Bitty and Beaus, and all the ones along Dock Street as soon as they re-open. Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Light House, our local shelter, will remain out of order for a few more days due to the damage caused by a fire on Tuesday. About 44 residents have found temporary shelter at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. In a heartwarming gesture of generosity, Monica Alvarado from Bread & Butter Kitchen stepped in to provide breakfast yesterday and will provide dinner for the residents this evening. This is really community helping community. So, if you needed another reason to support Bread & Butter Kitchen, there it is!

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management has opened a damage assessment portal to collect data on the damages caused by the recent severe weather event, which led to coastal flooding on January 9th and 10th, 2024. This crucial data will help the County better prepare for future disasters. Residents and businesses can report damage until January 19th, 2024, but remember, this is not a replacement for insurance claims. Despite being the third-highest flood in the city’s history, our area fared relatively well. If you’re interested, you can view photos of our walk around different parts of the City on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued an emergency closing for the headwaters of Cox Creek to the end of Carvel Beach Road due to a sewage spill. This is up in the Pasadena area. This means all direct water contact activities in this area are temporarily prohibited for one week. If you’ve come into contact with the affected water, wash thoroughly with soap and warm water, including your clothing. For more information, you can contact the Department of Health’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999.

Finally, for fun, the Eastport Library is hosting its first-ever Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm in the Community Meeting Room. This family-friendly event invites participants of all ages to showcase their culinary skills by preparing their favorite chili at home. Please bring it to the library for a chance to win fantastic prizes. There are two categories: adult and family. Remember to bring your chili in crockpots to keep it warm. Registration is free and open until January 27th, 2024. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information and registration, contact the Eastport Library directly. And once again, our library surprises the heck out of me!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with Roman Hardgrave from the Maryland Curiosity Lab a brand new school for the younger set that just opened up!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It's free-free and paywall-free, and here's a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it's Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so hang tight!

