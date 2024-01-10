Daily News Brief | January 10, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A fire at the Light House shelter displaces 70 residents. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Annapolis, and police are searching for the suspect. Schools are delayed today due to the weather. The legislators are back in town today for the next 90 days–beware. In local politics, former Alderman Jared Littmann has decided to run for Mayor of Annapolis in 2025. And, of course, we have some podcast news to wrap it all up.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 10, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Can you just imagine if all that rain was snow? Well, we’re not out of the woods yet; another rain system is coming in towards the end of the week, so stay tuned for George! Anyhow, we have news so let’s get into it, shall we ?’

A one-alarm fire at the Lighthouse Shelter on Hudson Street in Annapolis displaced over 70 residents after firefighters responded to a fire alarm on January 9. The incident, caused by a malfunctioning light fixture in the second-floor laundry room, resulted in no injuries, with the fire swiftly extinguished and contained. The Annapolis Fire Department declared the building uninhabitable until repairs are completed and inspections clear it for reoccupation. The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management facilitated the relocation of residents to the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. While some found accommodations with friends or family, 44 residents stayed overnight at the Recreation Center, receiving meals from the Lighthouse Shelter. Damage estimates are pending.

On Monday afternoon, Annapolis Police were looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Bay Ridge Road. Responding to a call, officers discovered that a woman had been robbed at gunpoint by an unidentified black male. Although a search, including using a police helicopter, was conducted, the suspect is still at large. Contrary to social media rumors, the incident did not occur at Caliente Grill but across the street, and the victim, having crossed Bay Ridge Road, sought help at Caliente Grill.

In weather news, due to inclement weather, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late today. Morning half-day ECI classes and sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology North or South are canceled. A re-evaluation of conditions will take place by 7 a.m. so be sure to check out the schools’ Facebook page!

Speaking of big winds coming to town, today marks the start of the Maryland State Legislature’s 90-day session. Key initiatives on their agenda include addressing hate and bias crimes, juvenile justice, and transportation. As lawmakers flood the town, the best advice I can give is to be patient. Many are unfamiliar with the town and are known to drive the wrong way down one-way streets and cross streets at the most inopportune times. Be patient, give them some slack, and they will all be gone in early April. Think of it like when the locusts came to town. It was inconvenient for a bit, but then it’s all better!

On the local level, Jared Littmann, a former Alderman and local business owner, has officially declared his candidacy for Mayor. He’s the co-owner of K&B True Value and former Alderman for Ward 5; Littmann emphasizes his commitment to a resilient Annapolis, advocating for crime prevention, affordable housing, and climate change resilience with a focus on equity. His campaign pillars include fostering a responsive City government (there’s a novel idea) and promoting efficiency through fiscal responsibility and strategic planning. Littmann’s kickoff event is scheduled for January 23rd at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center in Annapolis. This election is on November 4, 2025.

