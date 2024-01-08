January 8, 2024
Local News

County Names New Director of Hispanic/Latino and Multi-Cultural Resources

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the hiring of Alison Flores as Anne Arundel County’s first Director of the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources. County Executive Pittman created the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources to better serve and support the diverse communities in the county.

“Alison’s experience with community engagement, communication, and local government will allow her to connect with our diverse communities, and deliver for them,” said County Executive Pittman. “I look forward to her establishing new ways for local government to engage with our residents.” 

Flores most recently served as the Deputy Director for the Prince George’s County Office of Community Relations. Prior to that, she served as the Latino Affairs Liaison for the Prince George’s County Executive’s Office, where she successfully developed and managed relationships and worked to ensure that Latino residents had access to government services and programs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. 

The Director of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources will play a crucial role in promoting inclusivity, understanding, and collaboration among all communities. In this new role, Flores will work to address the unique needs and concerns of the county’s Hispanic/Latino and multicultural residents.

“I am honored to lead the newly created Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources,” said Flores. “Under County Executive Pittman’s leadership, the county has made great strides towards creating a more inclusive government. I look forward to serving in this new role and working to connect and enhance the quality of life for all our residents, business owners, and community organizations.” 

Local News
Daily News Brief | January 8, 2024

