Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Celebrating 65 Years!

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis is celebrating its 65th anniversary. Since its founding in 1959, CTA has been a beacon of creativity, talent, and cultural enrichment – contributing significantly to the Maryland arts scene.

Over the past six and a half decades, CTA has consistently delivered outstanding performances, captivating audiences with a diverse range of theatrical productions, musicals and more. CTA is nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community.

To commemorate this milestone, CTA has planned a series of special events and performances throughout the anniversary year. Highlights include:

Grand Anniversary Jewel Ball: A glamorous evening of celebration, special guest appearances, and a retrospective look at CTA’s rich history. CTA’s Jewel Ball is located at The Graduate Hotel, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, on March 2, 2024 at 7:30pm-10:30pm.

Legacy Series: Experience a curated series of classic productions that have left an indelible mark on CTA's legacy. From iconic plays to timeless musicals, this series will showcase the best of the theater's past.

Community Outreach Programs: As part of CTA's commitment to community engagement, CTA will continue to initiate various outreach programs, including educational workshops, free performances for schools, and collaborations with local arts organizations.

Digital Archives: Explore CTA's journey through the years with an online archive that will feature photographs, videos, and stories from the theater's history. Engage on social media using the hashtag #CTA65 to share your memories and experiences.

Michelle Bruno, CTA’s President of the Board, expressed their enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, “The 65th anniversary is a testament to the enduring power of the arts and the unwavering support of our community. We are immensely grateful for the talented artists, dedicated staff, and loyal patrons who have been part of our journey. This anniversary is not just a celebration of the past but a commitment to a future filled with creativity, innovation, and inclusivity.”

Join in celebrating 65 years of theatrical excellence at CTA. For more information about the anniversary events, ticketing, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org or contact April Forrer, Executive Director, at [email protected] or 410-757-2281.

