January 11, 2024
Annapolis
Local News

Chesapeake Bay Beach Club Renovates, Partners with Rise Up Coffee

The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, established in 1999, has announced a significant renovation and concept expansion for The Market, a local eatery for breakfast and lunch, and gift boutique.

On January 22nd, The Market, an integral part of the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, will temporarily close its doors for approximately three weeks to undergo a renovation. This renovation will include expanding the service counter to incorporate a full-service coffee bar. The Market will employ skilled baristas with a menu featuring a variety of espresso-based drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, iced coffee drinks, nitro brew, healthy smoothies, refreshing fruit drinks, infused teas and lemonades, brunch cocktails and more.

In early February, The Market is set to unveil an exciting partnership with Rise Up Coffee. Not only will The Market serve Rise Up Coffee products, but the staff will also undergo extensive training with Rise Up to gain in-depth knowledge and expertise in all aspects of coffee preparation and service.

The renovation project encompasses a redesigned layout to improve the ordering flow and the overall guest experience.

“We believe in constantly evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of our guests. The renovation of The Market, coupled with our partnership with Rise Up Coffee, reflects our dedication to delivering an exceptional experience.” Said Carrie Simmons, Vice President of Strategy and Brand Management.

The Market is anticipated to reopen its doors with a new and improved space in early February. Chesapeake Bay Beach Club expresses gratitude for the continued support of its patrons and looks forward to welcoming guests to The Market’s enhanced ambiance and exciting changes in store.

