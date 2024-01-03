Caregiver Workshops Announced

On Wednesday, January 17th, at 2:00 p.m., James Kremple, Community Outreach/Volunteer Coordinator with the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management, will present “Winter Preparedness for Caregivers.” Learn practical steps for being better prepared for cold weather emergencies and share your own experiences as we discuss winter hazards, staying informed, emergency planning, emergency communications, getting involved, caregiver tips, and more. This workshop will be held at the North County/Hein Office Building, 7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie.

You can register for the workshop online at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339.

On Wednesday, January 24th, at 1:00 pm, an in-person Dementia Live® workshop will be held at the North County/Hein Office Building (7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie). The Dementia Live® workshop is a high-impact dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it is like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory changes. The workshop will be held at the North County Office/Hein Building at 7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie. You can register for this workshop by calling 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339. Space is limited.

These workshops are presented at no cost to the public through the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

