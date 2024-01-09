January 9, 2024
Body-Warn Camera Footage Released in Fatal Use of Force Incident in October 2023

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has released the body-worn camera footage from the fatal use of force incident involving a Taser that occurred on October 29, 2023, in Anne Arundel County. The decedent was previously identified as 21-year-old Lavaughn Coleman of Crofton, Maryland, and died on December 15, 2023, from a head injury sustained in the October incident.

CAUTION: The video below may be disturbing to some.

Video: Anne Arundel County Police Via Maryland Attorney General’s Office

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal use of force incident.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

A Crofton man has died after an Anne Arundel County Police officer deployed a Taser, causing him to fall and sustain fatal head injuries, according to state authorities. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General received news of 21-year-old Lavaughn Coleman’s death on Dec. 15, 2023. Coleman had been undergoing treatment for critical injuries at a trauma center since the October 29th incident.

The Attorney General’s office was already investigating the circumstances surrounding Coleman’s Oct. 29, 2023 encounter with Corporal A. Stallings, a 10-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

State officials reported that the October incident originated when county police responded to a report of two men with guns and drugs in a vehicle in the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills around 4:30 p.m. An initial review revealed that officers instructed Coleman and another adult man to exit the vehicle. While the one complied and was handcuffed, Coleman initially followed commands but later stood up, ran, and collided with the officer, dislodging his body-worn camera.

Stallings pursued Coleman, commanding him to stop before deploying the Taser. The electric shock caused Coleman to fall and hit his head.

Officers provided medical aid and called for emergency medical services. Coleman was taken to an area hospital and subsequently transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Coleman died on December 14, 2023

The body camera footage, recorded by officers on the scene, is under investigation by the attorney general’s office, which typically releases such footage within 20 business days of an incident. Extension of this timeline may occur for various investigative reasons.

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | January 9, 2024

 Next Article

Sports Events Calendar: Your Guide to Exciting Games and Competitions in the Area

