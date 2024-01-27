Bay Bridge Finally Open After Multi-Vehicle Crash Closed Westbound Span for Nearly Six Hours

The westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopened just before 2 p.m. following a six-hour closure resulting from a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 8 a.m.

Specific details regarding the accident and any injuries incurred remain undisclosed at this time. Eye On Annapolis has heard from witnesses that the fog was heavy over the bridge this morning and may have contributed to the crashes. We learned that there were more than 20 vehicles involved.

US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound; All lanes reopened. Eastbound alternating traffic discontinued. #MDTraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 27, 2024

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, MDTA redirected both east- and westbound traffic onto the eastbound bridge, however, two-way traffic was not allowed due to the fog.

This story may be updated.

