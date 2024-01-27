January 27, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrating Black History Month Unveil Unlimited Editing Possibilities With CapCut Online Image Editor Uptown Cheapskate Closing at Festival at Riva, New Location Planned 10 AACPS Dancers Earn All-State Honors Bay Bridge Finally Open After Multi-Vehicle Crash Closed Westbound Span for Nearly Six Hours
Life In The Area

Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrating Black History Month

The Banneker-Douglass Museum (BDM) and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) are proud to announce a series of dynamic programs and exhibitions in celebration of Black History Month, Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights, and BDM’s 40th anniversary. Residents and visitors are in for transformative and inspiring experiences!  

“With so much to celebrate this month in Maryland African American history and culture, we are taking this opportunity to honor changemakers, reflect on the journey, and inspire future generations”, said Chanel C. Johnson, Executive Director of BDM and MCAAHC. 

PROGRAMS

Black Power Freedom Party & Reception: The 10 Points and Beyond

Friday, February 2nd | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

St. John’s College, Annapolis, MD 21401

Tickets: $40 | freedomparty.eventbrite.com

Kick off Black History Month with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture! Join us in a grand celebration as we pay homage to the radical Black history makers of Maryland who have fearlessly challenged the status quo and left a lasting mark on history, art, and culture. 

The evening will include a conversation with NAACP Image Award-winning author and Maryland native, Carole Boston Weatherford. Honorees are Myrtis Bedolla, Carl Snowden, Delegate Shaneka Henson

W. Paul Coates, Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones, Gov. Wes Moore & First Lady Dawn Moore, and Erricka Bridgeford. April Sampé and Dem B-more Katz will provide live music. Tickets include entry to the talk, reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and drink tickets.

MCAAHC February 2024 Public Meeting

Monday, February 5, 2024 | 11:00am 

Reginald F. Lewis Museum

830 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Register: https://bit.ly/Feb2024PublicMeeting

Join us for the Black History Month edition of the public meeting for the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC). This month’s public meeting hosts will be the Baltimore City commission delegation. Guest speakers are Dayvon Love, Director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, and Dr. Schroeder Cherry, Museum Curator at the James E. Lewis Museum of Art. Attendees can also network with various Black Baltimore-based cultural arts vendors.

Baltimore Read Aloud Story Time

Thursday, February 15, 2024 | 11:00am – 12:00pm

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin Street, Annapolis MD 21401

Register: https://bit.ly/Feb2024StoryTime

Join us for a fun-filled morning where stories come to life! Baltimore Read Aloud and Banneker-Douglass Museum presents Day Out at the Museum, a monthly storytime series for ages 2 to 5. Let their imaginations run wild as we dive into enchanting tales. Expect a read aloud, interactive games, art activities, and light snacks. Pre-K classes and day care groups welcome!

String of Pearls the Musical

Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 11:00am – 12:00pm

Maryland Hall 

801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Tickets: https://bit.ly/StringofPearlsMusical

Maryland Hall, in association with Banneker-Douglass Museum, is proud to present the jazz musical String of Pearls. This captivating musical tells the love story of Nettie and Sam, sharecroppers, who dare to preserve their love in a daring and ingenious escape from the Chikoree Wood Cotton Plantation to Washington, D.C.’s Greater U Street neighborhood. The adventures, calamities, and flashes of joy and wonder they encounter are the thread that holds them together–The String of Pearls. A panel discussion with Annapolis cultural leaders, including Dr. Edwin T. Johnson will follow the show.

REVISIT/REIMAGINE Exhibition Opening Reception & BDM’s 40th Anniversary

Saturday, February 24, 2024 | 12:00PM – 4:00PM

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin Street, Annapolis MD 21401

Register: https://bit.ly/RevisitReimagineOpening 

Join us in celebrating BDM’s anniversary and the opening of the meditative exhibition REVISIT/REIMAGINE: The Civil Rights Era in Maryland and Parallels of Today. REVISIT/REIMAGINE is a multidisciplinary exhibition that remembers the legacies of civil rights leaders and their effect on Black Marylanders and the United States in totality. In collaboration with AFRO Archives, images of nationally and locally recognized civil rights leaders will be on display accompanied by the work of contemporary artists living and working in the Maryland area. Come and hear from featured artists in the exhibit during an artist talk led by the exhibit’s curator, Thomas James.

EXHIBITIONS

REVISIT/REIMAGINE: The Civil Rights Era in Maryland and Parallels of Today

On display February 24, 2024 – January 4, 2025

REVISIT/REIMAGINE: The Civil Rights Era in Maryland and Parallels of Today, a multidisciplinary exhibition that remembers the legacies of civil rights leaders and their effect on Black Marylanders and the United States in totality. In collaboration with AFRO Archives, images of nationally and locally recognized civil rights leaders will be on display accompanied by the work of contemporary artists living and working in the Maryland area. The gallery will be designed to emulate that of an interior home space with books, records, and other objects scattered throughout. This layout will serve as a visual representation of intergenerational relationships and how the issues of civil rights have transformed, progressed, and regressed throughout the 60 years between the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and our current existence today. 

Deep Roots, Rising Waters: A Celebration of African Americans in Maryland

Permanent Exhibit

This exhibition provides an overview of African American history in Maryland from 1633 through present day. Learn how African Americans throughout Maryland made lasting changes for all Americans.

Learn more about current exhibitions at https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/exhibitions/ .

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Unveil Unlimited Editing Possibilities With CapCut Online Image Editor

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu