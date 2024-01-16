January 15, 2024
Baltimore Sun, The Capital Sold to Sinclair Broadcasting Chairman

David D. Smith, executive chairman of Sinclair Inc., has acquired The Baltimore Sun, the largest newspaper in Maryland, in a private deal. Smith purchased Baltimore Sun Media, including the Capital Gazette papers in Annapolis, Carroll County Times, Towson Times, and other Baltimore-area publications from hedge fund Alden Global Capital. This marks the first time the newspaper will have a local owner in nearly four decades.

Smith’s motivation for the purchase is the publications’ focus on local news in the Baltimore area. He believes in the responsibility of serving the public interest and intends to maintain the newspaper’s commitment to truth and facts. While the ownership changes, there will be no immediate impact on customers, and local news will continue to be reported.

Smith aims to revitalize the struggling newspaper industry by emphasizing local and community news, increasing the use of video and social media, and integrating technology.

The acquisition is independent of Sinclair, but Smith envisions potential partnerships between The Sun and Sinclair in the future.

Read more in The Capital.

Learning Italian: A Journey Through Language and Culture

