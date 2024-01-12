Anne Arundel County Steps In to Help Battle Gun Violence in Eastport

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) has named Kingdom Kare as the lead organization to implement the Cure Violence Global (CVG) program in Annapolis. Kingdom Kare will partner with A Glimpse of Paradise, another nonprofit organization with deep roots in the Annapolis community. This collaboration aims to address and prevent violence within Eastport, fostering a safer and more secure environment for residents.

“This is a significant step forward in the county’s commitment to enhancing public safety and promoting community well-being,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “The connections and expertise of these two organizations make them well-equipped to implement this important program.”

Cure Violence Global is a public health-based violence interruption model that treats violence as a contagious disease. Interrupting the transmission of violence, engaging high-risk individuals and changing social norms has proven successful in reducing violence in numerous communities across the nation. The violence interruption program will employ a holistic approach, combining community engagement, mental health resources, education and employment opportunities to address underlying issues contributing to violence.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our community members,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Tonii Gedin said. “By addressing gun violence as a public health issue, we hope to create lasting, positive change.”

The DOH’s Gun Violence Intervention Team held listening sessions in Annapolis communities identified through the CVG assessment as locations where a violence interruption program could be implemented. This identified which area would be best fit for a Violence Interruption Program. Through these listening sessions, Eastport residents expressed interest in their community.

“The City of Annapolis has been proud to partner with the Health Department over the past 18 months to bring Cure Violence Global to Annapolis and we are very grateful they have chosen to invest here to start the program,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Violence interruption is another important tool we are adding to our toolkit to prevent the spread of violence. Along with the City’s commitment to reimagining our Eastport Terrace and Harbor House communities through the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, it represents a significant local investment in public safety and hope for these communities.”

Kingdom Kare brings a wealth of experience in community organizing, social services and violence prevention to the partnership. Their proven track record in implementing successful programs aligns seamlessly with the goals of the violence intervention initiative. The next steps involve interviewing and hiring staff who will then be trained and certified by CVG. Once the work begins, CVG and the county will have weekly check-ins and status reports from Kingdom Kare.

“We will empower individuals, strengthen community bonds, and create sustainable solutions that promote a safer and more resilient environment for residents in the Eastport community,” Bishop Antonio Palmer, the Senior Pastor at Kingdom Celebration Center said.

For more information, visit www.aahealth.org/cure-violence-global.

