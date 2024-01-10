January 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Residents of Anne Arundel County are Asked to Report Storm Damage on Portal PHOTOS: The Morning After the Storm | January 10, 2024 Anne Arundel County Reforestation Project Plants 1,800 Native Trees in Crownsville Daily News Brief | January 10, 2024 Fire at Light House Shelter Displaces 70 Residents
Local News

Anne Arundel County Reforestation Project Plants 1,800 Native Trees in Crownsville

Anne Arundel County recently partnered with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay (the Alliance) to plant 1,800 native trees across a County-owned 10-acre field in Crownsville through the Alliance’s “Healthy Forests, Healthy Waters” Program.  Crews planted 15 different native species across the site, along with the installation of temporary protection shelters while the trees take root. 

“Re-forestation projects like these represent an ideal coordination between sister government agencies and the non-profit sector to help the County meet its forest cover and water quality goals. Bacon Ridge Branch, the South River, and ultimately the Chesapeake, will all be benefitted by this work, and the local Crownsville community will be further beautified,” offered Erik Michelsen, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works.

The field, owned and managed by the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation & Parks, had previously been leased out to a local farmer, though the lease ultimately expired and the fields had been inactive for several years. The Alliance contracted Habitat Enhancers for site preparation and Shenandoah Habitats to plant the trees.  Shenandoah Habitats completed the planting in an astonishing one day and will continue to provide maintenance for five years while the trees mature. The cost of this project was covered by the Department of Public Works Bureau of Watershed Protection & Restoration, and the project will generate water quality improvement credits toward the County’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.

To learn more about the Alliance’s Healthy Forests, Health Waters Program, visit https://www.allianceforthebay.org/project/healthy-forests-healthy-waters/

To learn more about the County’s NPDES MS4 Permit, visit https://www.aacounty.org/public-works/bwpr/npdes-ms4-permit.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | January 10, 2024

 Next Article

PHOTOS: The Morning After the Storm | January 10, 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu