Anne Arundel County Public Library Starts Distribution of 7,000 Chromebooks to Bridge Digital Divide

Photo: Renesha Alphonso, Office of County Executive Pittman.

Anne Arundel County, in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL), has initiated a significant effort to address the digital divide by distributing 7,000 Chromebook devices to eligible residents. Funded through Maryland’s Connected Devices Program, this initiative is a part of the state’s broader commitment to digital equity and inclusion.

The distribution program, launched by County Executive Steuart Pittman and AACPL, targets under-resourced households, providing free Chromebook devices to assist with virtual learning, remote work, and other digital needs. “Closing the digital divide has become increasingly important,” said County Executive Pittman, acknowledging the crucial role of AACPL in empowering the community through increased access to technology.

Eligibility for receiving a Chromebook is based on several criteria. Residents must be 18 years or older and either have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level or be enrolled in government assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, SSI, FPHA, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, or school meal programs. Proof of residency and identity requirements can be found on the AACPL website.

AACPL CEO Skip Auld emphasized the role of libraries as community connectors, utilizing resources and partnerships to improve lives and strengthen communities. The launch event at Linthicum Library was a success, with more than 200 Chromebooks distributed. Distribution events are scheduled across all 16 library locations through June.

Further information about the program, including details on upcoming distribution events and full eligibility criteria, can be found at the AACPL website. Additionally, the library offers other technological resources, such as free Wi-Fi hotspots, assistive technology, and laptop borrowing services, to all cardholders. More details about these services are available at the AACPL technology services webpage.

