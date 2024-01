The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the first shooting death of the year.

At about 6:00 pm, on January 7, 2024, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1200 block of Hampton Road in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood. Details have not been released, but one victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, was declared dead at the scene.

The police have advised that there is no threat to the community.



This story may be updated.

