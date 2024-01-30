Anne Arundel County Library Celebrates Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Anne Arundel County Public Library is set to host various events and activities throughout February. These events, designed to celebrate and educate about the accomplishments and culture of African Americans, include performances, music, dance, presentations, and more.

Event Highlights:

African Dance Through the Decades

Where: Discoveries: the Library at the Mall

Discoveries: the Library at the Mall When: Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm

Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm Details: Join Dance Solutions Outreach for an exploration of African history through dance and stories. Discover the evolution and meanings of various movements.

Be an Artist like Alma Thomas

Where: Odenton Library

Odenton Library When: Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm

Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm Details: A special session for children to learn about local African American artist and activist Alma Thomas. Includes hearing her life story and engaging in art projects inspired by her style.

Nyame Nti West African Drummers

Where: Glen Burnie Library

Glen Burnie Library When: Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm

Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm Details: Experience a vibrant African drumming performance that brings to life the rich history and culture of Africa.

A Visit to Kofi’s Village

Where: Broadneck Library

Broadneck Library When: Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 pm

Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 pm Details: Participants will delve into the world of West African percussion, engaging in drumming patterns, storytelling, and movement.

Paint Like…Jean-Michel Basquiat

Where: Mountain Road Library

Mountain Road Library When: Wednesday, February 7 at 6:30 pm

Wednesday, February 7 at 6:30 pm Details: Children in grades K-5 can learn about Jean-Michel Basquiat and create art in his style. Registration required.

Movie Screenings

A series of movie screenings are also planned, featuring titles such as “Hidden Figures,” “The Hate U Give,” “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” “Just Mercy,” “Summer of Soul,” and “Dedicated to Chaos” at various library locations.

Special Events

Flicks with Sticks at Busch Annapolis Library, featuring “The Butler.”

at Busch Annapolis Library, featuring “The Butler.” They Pointed Them North presentation at Discoveries: the Library at the Mall.

presentation at Discoveries: the Library at the Mall. The ABC’s of Hip Hop with Baba Bomani at multiple locations.

at multiple locations. African American Genealogy talk at Crofton Library.

talk at Crofton Library. Discovery Theater presents: “Lions of Industry, Mothers of Invention” at Discoveries: the Library at the Mall.

at Discoveries: the Library at the Mall. Black History’s Groundbreaking Geniuses show at Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library.

These events are part of the library’s commitment to providing educational and cultural experiences to the community. For more information and to register for any of these events, visit the library’s website or contact them directly.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

