January 7, 2024
Annapolis, US 46 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Panthers Serve. Annapolis High School Students Embark on a Month of Service Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closiures for City of Annapolis  40th Biennial Annapolis to Newport Race Set to Start in June 2025  Annapolis Police Wrangle with Naked New Year’s Burglar AACPS Expands Reach with Multilingual Facebook Pages: Connecting Diverse Communities for Inclusive Communication
Local News

Annapolis Police Wrangle with Naked New Year’s Burglar

With what may have been a bit too much New Year’s revelry, a 33-year-old Annapolis woman now finds herself looking at some serious criminal charges.

The woman, a resident of the Nautilus Point apartment complex in Eastport, unleashed chaos by breaking into homes in her neighborhood while intoxicated and, at one point, nude.

During the incident, she assaulted residents, tossed furniture, broke a patio door window, spat on a police officer, and, in the middle of it all, found time to get naked.

She is facing three misdemeanor charges and one felony burglary charge. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

AACPS Expands Reach with Multilingual Facebook Pages: Connecting Diverse Communities for Inclusive Communication

 Next Article

 40th Biennial Annapolis to Newport Race Set to Start in June 2025 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu