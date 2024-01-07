Annapolis Police Wrangle with Naked New Year’s Burglar

With what may have been a bit too much New Year’s revelry, a 33-year-old Annapolis woman now finds herself looking at some serious criminal charges.

The woman, a resident of the Nautilus Point apartment complex in Eastport, unleashed chaos by breaking into homes in her neighborhood while intoxicated and, at one point, nude.

During the incident, she assaulted residents, tossed furniture, broke a patio door window, spat on a police officer, and, in the middle of it all, found time to get naked.

She is facing three misdemeanor charges and one felony burglary charge. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

