January 26, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Annapolis Opera to Recognize End of Vietnam War with Special Performance of Glory Denied

Annapolis Opera marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with two powerful performances of Glory Denied by Tom Cipullo on January 27th and 28th, 2024. Based on the book by Tom Philpott, this opera unveils the heroic true story of Colonel Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war during the tumultuous Vietnam War era.

In the gripping narrative, Colonel Jim Thompson recounts his nine-year ordeal in the jungles of Southeast Asia, sharing harrowing episodes of escape attempts, torture, and the profound loneliness of years in solitary confinement. The opera delves into the challenges of Jim’s reintegration into society upon his return to the U.S., highlighting the enduring impact of his traumatic experiences.

Event Details:

  • Dates: January 27th and 28th, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM
  • Location: Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD
After each performance, composer Tom Cipullo and author Tom Philpott will present an important and meaningful discussion moderated by Jan Scruggs, the esteemed founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

This unique opportunity promises to deepen the audience’s connection to Glory Denied and provide a platform for reflection on the profound themes it explores.

The Opera is proud to support Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Veterans Program by donating a portion of ticket sales to this critical initiative. This unique program supports Veterans in hospice care, including a formal ceremony of gratitude and appreciation for their military service. This ceremony brings together family and friends for what is often the first and last opportunity for recognition. You can get more information at hospicechesapeake.org.

Tickets are available at https://annapolisopera.org/event/glory-denied/.

Do not miss this extraordinary event that combines artistic expression with a powerful exploration of history and resilience.

