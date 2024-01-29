Annapolis Greenscape Scheduled for April 20th. Order Bulbs on February 7th!

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson invite residents of the City of Annapolis to join in the effort to beautify Maryland’s Capital City by participating in GreenScape 2024. The planting day is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, first day for ordering free bulbs is February 7, 2024.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City. For GreenScape, the City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves. In 2023, more than 350 people participated in GreenScape to plant 1,775 perennials, 94 trees and shrubs, and 314 herbs and vegetables.

Participants in GreenScape must pre-register to receive plants. Two GreenScape organizational meetings will be held at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis), both on Wednesdays: 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 6 p.m. March 6

If you are unable to attend either meeting, the order form can be downloaded at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape starting Feb. 7. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

