January 29, 2024
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 is coming! Annapolis Greenscape Scheduled for April 20th. Order Bulbs on February 7th! Pocket Yacht Company Adds NorthCoast Boats Do You Have What It Takes To Submit Your Shorts to the Annapolis Film Festival? Daily News Brief | January 29, 2024
Life In The Area

Annapolis Greenscape Scheduled for April 20th. Order Bulbs on February 7th!

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson invite residents of the City of Annapolis to join in the effort to beautify Maryland’s Capital City by participating in GreenScape 2024. The planting day is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, first day for ordering free bulbs is February 7, 2024. 

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City.  For GreenScape, the City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves. In 2023, more than 350 people participated in GreenScape to plant 1,775 perennials, 94 trees and shrubs, and 314 herbs and vegetables.

Participants in GreenScape must pre-register to receive plants. Two GreenScape organizational meetings will be held at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis), both on Wednesdays: 6 p.m. on Feb. and 6 p.m. March 6

If you are unable to attend either meeting, the order form can be downloaded at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape starting Feb. 7. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Pocket Yacht Company Adds NorthCoast Boats

 Next Article

Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024 is coming!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu