After Fire, Light House Undergoing Repairs, Some Services Restored

The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center at 10 Hudson Street sustained significant damage on January 9, 20924 resulting from an electrical fire in a laundry room, and subsequent flooding due to water from the sprinkler system. There were no injuries, and all Light House residents and staff are safe. With Light House staff, local government agencies, and others working around the clock, all Light House programs are now up and running in the spaces that have passed City inspection.

On-site programs operating out of The Light House Safe Harbour Resource Center, Community Kitchen, Client Choice Pantry, and family unit apartments are back to normal operations.

While certain areas of the building have been cleared for use by City inspectors, other areas sustained significant water damage, including residential spaces that provide shelter to 45 residents. As a result, individual residential clients will continue to be temporarily housed at a local hotel until repairs can be made and inspections have been passed.

All Light House support services, including meals, case management, and other basic needs will continue to be provided to residents both on-site and off.

If you would like to support The Light House during this time, please visit www.annapolislighthouse.org/donate

Light House Executive Director, Heather Cassity issued the following statement of thanks to the community:

I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the surrounding communities who have dedicated their time and support during the temporary evacuation of The Light House. This was an extremely challenging week that resulted in an incredible showing of love and support for our neighbors in need. There are no words to express our deep appreciation for you all. Thank you for responding to this crisis without hesitation. Our programs are vital to our vulnerable community members, and we were able to continue this important work because of you. I am grateful that we were able to provide uninterrupted care to our residents and community clients. We still have a long way to go as we begin repairing our damaged spaces, but I am confident that our community will continue to stand with us and help us rise to this challenge. With sincerest gratitude,

Heather Cassity, Executive Director, The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center

