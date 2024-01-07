January 7, 2024
AACPS Expands Reach with Multilingual Facebook Pages: Connecting Diverse Communities for Inclusive Communication

Continuing the efforts to enhance communications to its increasingly diverse community, Anne Arundel County Public Schools today launched Facebook pages for families who speak Chinese, Korean, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

Accessible via the below links, the pages contain important school district information such as calendar information, announcements, and weather-related updates in the featured languages.  On most posts, families can also comment with questions related to the posts and expect responses to help them navigate resources in AACPS. The pages complement the AACPS Spanish Facebook page, Escuelas Públicas del Condado de Anne Arundel, which was established in August 2022.

The new pages can be found at:

In addition, AACPS has adapted its Family Information Line. By calling 410-222-5001, families who speak English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, or Urdu have another vehicle to make inquiries and have their needs addressed. Basic information about the Family Information Line can be found at www.aacps.org/FamilyInformtaionLine.

As always, families and staff regularly receive school system notifications via phone, email, and text, through the automated contact system. Messages through that system are often tailored for outreach in other languages.

