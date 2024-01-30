A Few Moments With Sarah Jarosz

It’s not often that I get to chat with a FOUR-TIME GRAMMY Award winner; much less one that got her first nomination when she was not even legally able to have a celebratory drink!

On February 5, 2024, the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz is coming to Maryland Hall. Sarah Jarosz has been captivating audiences with her remarkable musical abilities and soulful storytelling for years. With a blend of folk, Americana, and bluegrass influences, her music is a beautiful tapestry of sound that’s both timeless and fresh.

Today we chat with Sarah about her latest album, her journey as an artist, and what makes her upcoming performance at Maryland Hall a must-see event for everyone. She even let down her guard to tell us how it really feels to win a GRAMMY!

Have a listen!

