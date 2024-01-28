January 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tickets (and Raffle Tickets) are on Sale for Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie and Diamonds Benefitting Charting Careers A Few Moments With Paul Mecurio Record Enrollment in Maryland Health Connection’s Latest Open Enrollment Period Severna Park High Students Pair Up With Walk The Walk Foundation Pittman Announces “Few of the Many” Award Winners
Life In The Area

A Few Moments With Paul Mecurio

What happens when a successful attorney and Wall Street banker goes to see Jay Leno perform? Well, if it is Paul Mecurio, he hands Leno a stack of jokes he wrote and the rest is history!

Paul has had a bizarre career trajectory that landed his an Emmy and Peabody. He currently appears on and writes for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performs his own stand-up act, is taking his Broadway production on the road. And somehow, he had a half hour to hop on the phone with us!

Paul will be in Annapolis for a single show on Friday, February 9th at Rams Head On Stage and this will be a show to remember! Today, we get a bit of a preview!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Record Enrollment in Maryland Health Connection’s Latest Open Enrollment Period

 Next Article

Tickets (and Raffle Tickets) are on Sale for Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie and Diamonds Benefitting Charting Careers

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu