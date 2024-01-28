A Few Moments With Paul Mecurio

What happens when a successful attorney and Wall Street banker goes to see Jay Leno perform? Well, if it is Paul Mecurio, he hands Leno a stack of jokes he wrote and the rest is history!
Paul has had a bizarre career trajectory that landed his an Emmy and Peabody. He currently appears on and writes for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performs his own stand-up act, is taking his Broadway production on the road. And somehow, he had a half hour to hop on the phone with us!
Paul will be in Annapolis for a single show on Friday, February 9th at Rams Head On Stage and this will be a show to remember! Today, we get a bit of a preview!
Have a listen!
