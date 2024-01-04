4-Year-Old Critical After Being Stuck By Hit-And-Run Driver

A four-year-old girl was critically injured following a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, MD, on Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Arden Road West. Police investigations revealed that the young girl ran onto the road and was hit by an eastbound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. The child was transported to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition .

Thanks to eyewitness accounts, Anne Arundel County Police were able to locate the involved vehicle and identify a potential suspect. The suspect, a 17-year-old Baltimore teen, has not been charged or arrested due to the ongoing investigation; however, charges are possible.

