January 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SPECIAL SCREENING: God + Country Presented by the Annapolis Film Society Staying Authentic in a Digital World: Tips for Showcasing Your True Brand MHEC Helps Families Prepare for Delayed FAFSA A Few Moments With Sarah Jarosz 4-Year-Old Critical After Being Stuck By Hit-And-Run Driver
Local News

4-Year-Old Critical After Being Stuck By Hit-And-Run Driver

A four-year-old girl was critically injured following a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, MD, on Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Arden Road West. Police investigations revealed that the young girl ran onto the road and was hit by an eastbound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. The child was transported to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition .

Thanks to eyewitness accounts, Anne Arundel County Police were able to locate the involved vehicle and identify a potential suspect. The suspect, a 17-year-old Baltimore teen, has not been charged or arrested due to the ongoing investigation; however, charges are possible.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Library Celebrates Black History Month

 Next Article

A Few Moments With Sarah Jarosz

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu