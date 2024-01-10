January 27, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrating Black History Month Unveil Unlimited Editing Possibilities With CapCut Online Image Editor Uptown Cheapskate Closing at Festival at Riva, New Location Planned 10 AACPS Dancers Earn All-State Honors Bay Bridge Finally Open After Multi-Vehicle Crash Closed Westbound Span for Nearly Six Hours
Local News

10 AACPS Dancers Earn All-State Honors

In what has become an annual January tradition, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program has stepped into the state spotlight once again, with eight dancers earning All-State honors, placing them among the top 24 dancers in Maryland.

The All-State dancers were selected through an audition by a panel of arts administrators and college/university dance faculty. The award selection was based on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance, attitude, and the likelihood of future success in dance. Dancers also must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better, show leadership at their schools, and have a record of service to their local dance program.

“Our students never cease to amaze me with their dedication to elevating our dance program with their creativity and artistry,” AACPS Dance Specialist Nicole Deming said. “They are truly an inspiration and are beyond deserving of these accolades.”

The following AACPS dancers were named All-State:

  • Gabi Eisele, Annapolis High School
  • Mackenzie Eisele, Annapolis High School
  • Emma Tippet, Arundel High School
  • Cassidy Gallimore, Broadneck High School
  • Adriana Jones, Crofton High School
  • Sasha Failli, Crofton High School
  • Celia Ann Richardson, Severna Park High School
  • Marlowe Richardson, Severna Park High School

In addition, the following dancers earned All-State honorable mention:

  • Sarah Anne Loud, Broadneck High School
  • Gracie Beers, Crofton High School

The talents of these and other dancers from schools at all levels across Anne Arundel County will be in display as part of the 43rd annual Anne Arundel County Public Schools Dance Festivals beginning February 14, 2024. Information on dates and times of performances can be found at www.aacps.org/dancefestivals.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Bay Bridge Finally Open After Multi-Vehicle Crash Closed Westbound Span for Nearly Six Hours

 Next Article

Uptown Cheapskate Closing at Festival at Riva, New Location Planned

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu