Wishbone Ash on Deck at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
Pat McGee & Friends
Sunday, February 25
1pm | $32
*All Ages Matinee
The Kruger Brothers
Friday, March 8
8pm | $27 Adv / $30 DOS
AMFM Presents
In The Vane Of 2024 Subscription Package of 3
Monday, March 18 – In The Vane Of Elton John
Monday, June 17 – In The Vane Of The Police
Monday, September 23 – In The Vane Of Pink Floyd
Wishbone Ash
Thursday, March 21
7:30pm | $45
*VIP Add-On Passes Available
Of Good Nature
Thursday, March 28
7:30pm | $20
Slaughter Beach, Dog (Solo)
Tuesday, April 2
7:30pm | $30 Adv / $33 DOS
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)
01/04 A Night of Comedy w. Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley
01/05 Left of the Dial & All You Need w. Outta Time
01/06 Fallin’ Free: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers feat. Scott Kurt
01/07 Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King
01/11 Alison Brown Quintet
01/12 Last Train Home
01/13 Patrice Rushen
01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio
01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night
01/24 Daley
01/25 Cris Jacobs Band
01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA
01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)
01/28 Eddie 9V
01/29 Bobby Rush
01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com