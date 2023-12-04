UPDATE: Employee Stabs Colleague at Taco Bell

This is an update from the Annapolis Police Department on the stabbing at Taco Bell first reported on Friday evening.

On December 1, 2023, at 7:17 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1800 block of West Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who advised that he was stabbed on the left side of his face. The victim had an approximate 2-inch cut on his left cheek.

He was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with store employees who advised that the victim and the suspect were making food for customers. The suspect then attacked the victim without provocation. The suspect then removed his gloves and grabbed a pair of metal scissors in his right hand. He then struck the victim on the left side of his face with the scissors numerous times. The victim tried to protect himself by hitting the suspect back, but the suspect kept striking him.

The suspect fled the scene through the west side door of the restaurant. Officers canvassed the area with negative results.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information please contact our detectives at (410) 260-3439.

