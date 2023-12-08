December 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Homestead Gardens
Two Women Robbed at Gunpoint in Quiet Waters Park

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis.

On December 7, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded for a citizen robbery at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis.

Officers met with two adult female victims who stated they parked their vehicles on Hillsmere Drive and entered the park with their children.

While walking in the park, a male suspect approached the women from behind. When the victim turned to face the suspect, she saw he was armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded property from the victims, including wallet, cell phones, and car keys.

The suspect then left the park and drove off in a white Audi belonging to one of the victims.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Suspect: Black male, late teens, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Close Menu