December 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 41 F
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Tickets (and Raffle Tickets) are on Sale for Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie and Diamonds Benefitting Charting Careers

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that tickets are available for the annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser, which will be taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel on West Street from 6 – 11 p.m.  The proceeds from the event will benefit Charting Careers.

“We are excited to partner with Charting Careers for this year’s Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser gala,” said Bob Reedy, president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis.  “The Rotary Club of Annapolis’ members have supported this event over the years and have found deeper engagement with our non-profit partners in helping our community, especially our youth.”

The event features a Surf & Turf dinner, open bar, music and dancing, both live and silent auctions, and two raffles.  People who are unable to attend the event are still encouraged to purchase tickets to two separate raffles to support the Charting Careers.

Raffle tickets for the Liquor Wagon cost $25 each., with multiple drawings for wonderful bottles!  The number of tickets sold for this raffle is unlimited.

Raffle tickets for a Trip for Two cost $100 each and will be limited to 200 tickets sold.  The winner of the trip raffle will have a choice between six vacation options:

  • Indianapolis 500
  • Set Sail in Bar Harbor
  • Los Cabos All-Inclusive
  • Best of Food & Wine in Healdsburg
  • Whale Watching in San Diego

Individual and table tickets can be purchased for $170 and tables for ten are $1,700.  Event tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting www.annapolisrotary.org/btd-2024-order-page

Charting Careers in an Annapolis non-profit organization established to inspire youth to discover their power and reach their goals through transformative mentoring, life-enriching opportunities and family partnership, and by serving as champions for equity.  For more information about Charting Careers visit www.chartingcareers.org.

For more information about Black Tie and Diamonds, please contact Chera Howey at [email protected] or Jen Denney at [email protected].

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
