The Pinealon Peptide and Capase-3 Research

With just three amino acids, Pinealon is considered a synthesized peptide. Studies suggest that its possible impact on behavior may be altered, and it may have the potential to protect various cell types from hypoxia. Its potential to affect circadian rhythm, memory, and learning has been studied extensively. Some research suggests it may help in research regarding cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s by potentially reversing the effects of cell aging, especially in the brain and spinal cord.

Pinealon Peptide: Mechanism of Action

Research suggests that Pinealon’s potential ability to interact directly with DNA to modify gene expression levels has earned it the “peptide bioregulator” moniker. This term describes a small class of synthetic peptides. It has been hypothesized that Pinealon may help protect several cell types, including neurons, from hypoxia and has been associated with behavior change. It has also been theorized that Pinealon may alleviate issues with metabolism, circadian rhythm difficulties, memory, learning, and more by its direct action on the pineal gland.

Pinealon Peptide and DNA

No data suggests that Pinealon may bind to receptors on the cell surface or inside the cytoplasm, which is unusual for peptides. Because of this, researchers are puzzled about the potential impact of the short peptide. It was previously postulated that Pinealon might directly interact with DNA because of its tiny size and potential to traverse lipid bilayers, such as the cell and nuclear membranes. Experiments conducted in cultured HeLa cells suggest that Pinealon may interact with DNA by penetrating the cell and nuclear membranes. Investigations purport that this may account for Pinealon’s plethora of impacts that defy explanation by receptor interactions and establish it as a gene expression regulator.

Pinealon Peptide and Cell Aging

Researchers speculate that Pinealon may have anti-aging properties on a central nervous system level. Russian research proposes that Pinealon and a related peptide, Vesugen, may be anabolic in the brain. Professionals assume they may slow the aging process in cells when measured against biological age markers.

The potential of Pinealon has been speculated to extend beyond the CNS and into other types of cells. Studies propose that the peptide may also influence irisin expression in muscle cells. Irisin is believed to cause telomere extension, protect muscle cells during physical activity, and promote fat burning. Findings imply that to combat the consequences of aging and oxidative stress, Pinealon may increase the lifetime of irisin, promoting telomere preservation. Preliminary research suggests a clear correlation exists between research models’ plasma irisin levels and telomere length. The anti-aging potential of Pinealon has been theorized to extend beyond the brain and into other body parts since there is speculation that irisin is active in places other than muscle cells.

Pinealon Peptide and the Brain

As suggested by studies conducted in pregnant rats, Pinealon might shield neurons from oxidative stress, which safeguards cognitive function and motor coordination. Researchers indicated that the amount of reactive oxygen species and necrotic cells in these rats’ brains was much lower than in the control group. Pinealon seems to prevent the death of neurons. Previous research on parental rats has supported and expanded upon the results of this study. Scientists also hypothesize that Pinealon may change the cell cycle to protect cells against reactive oxygen species and minimize necrotic cell death, adding to the speculation that this peptide may protect cells from cell death. Intriguingly, Pinealon appears to activate pathways for cell proliferation, which it may use to control the cell cycle. This would normally cause cell proliferation, but under an oxidative stress environment, it only mitigates the harmful effects of reactive oxygen species to a lesser extent.

Pinealon Peptide and Caspase-3

Research into the potential of Pinealon in rat models of ischemic stroke provided early insight that the peptide may impact the cell cycle. As purported by this research, Pinealon may modify cytokine signaling, which often results in elevated caspase-3 enzyme levels. Apoptotic cell death, which is regulated by genetic instructions, is initiated by caspase-3. Pinealon has been theorized to prevent cells from dying during a stroke by regulating caspase-3, lessening the impact of oxygen deprivation.

Although caspase-3 is almost ubiquitous, it is particularly active in neurologic tissues. Studies conducted using heart attack animals proposed that Pinealon may have the potential to lower caspase-3 levels after myocardial infarction. It has been speculated the short peptide may be used in the context of heart attacks as well as to avoid the long-term remodeling that leads to so much dysfunction after a myocardial infarction.

Research on skin cells has indicated that Pinealon may effectively inhibit caspase-3 expression. Regardless of cell age, Pinealon seems to stimulate cell growth by decreasing skin apoptosis. As a result, the regeneration process is assumed to speed up, which might help counteract skin damage caused by aging. Investigations purport that Pinealon may have the potential to be used for a wide range of purposes, including UV protection and severe burns.

Scientists interested in further studying Pinealon peptide may find it for sale on the Biotech Peptides website.

References

[i] L. I. Fedoreyeva, I. I. Kireev, V. K. Khavinson, and B. F. Vanyushin, “Penetration of short fluorescence-labeled peptides into the nucleus in HeLa cells and in vitro specific interaction of the peptides with deoxyribooligonucleotides and DNA,” Biochem. Biokhimiia, vol. 76, no. 11, pp. 1210–1219, Nov. 2011.

[ii] V. N. Meshchaninov, E. L. Tkachenko, S. V. Zharkov, I. V. Gavrilov, and I. E. Katyreva, “[EFFECT OF SYNTHETIC PEPTIDES ON AGING OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC POLYMORBIDITY AND ORGANIC BRAIN SYNDROME OF THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM IN REMISSION],” Adv. Gerontol. Uspekhi Gerontol., vol. 28, no. 1, pp. 62–67, 2015.

[iii] V. K. Khavinson, B. I. Kuznik, S. I. Tarnovskaya, and N. S. Lin’kova, “Short Peptides and Telomere Length Regulator Hormone Irisin,” Bull. Exp. Biol. Med., vol. 160, no. 3, pp. 347–349, Jan. 2016.

[iv] K. S. Rana et al., “Plasma irisin levels predict telomere length in healthy adults,” Age Dordr. Neth., vol. 36, no. 2, pp. 995–1001, Apr. 2014.

[v] A. Arutjunyan, L. Kozina, S. Stvolinskiy, Y. Bulygina, A. Mashkina, and V. Khavinson, “Pinealon protects the rat offspring from prenatal hyperhomocysteinemia,” Int. J. Clin. Exp. Med., vol. 5, no. 2, pp. 179–185, 2012.

[vi] V. Khavinson et al., “Pinealon increases cell viability by suppression of free radical levels and activating proliferative processes,” Rejuvenation Res., vol. 14, no. 5, pp. 535–541, Oct. 2011.

[vii] L. S. Kozina, “[Investigation of antihypoxic properties of short peptides],” Adv. Gerontol. Uspekhi Gerontol., vol. 21, no. 1, pp. 61–67, 2008.

[viii] J. Zhang and W. Zhang, “Can irisin be a linker between physical activity and brain function?,” Biomol. Concepts, vol. 7, no. 4, pp. 253–258, Aug. 2016.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

