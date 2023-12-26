December 26, 2023
The Importance of Patience When Caring for Foster Children

Becoming a foster carer can be an extremely rewarding experience, but it also comes with unique challenges. Some foster children may have experienced trauma and disruption in their young lives that can lead to difficult behaviors. As a foster carer, having patience is critical in providing these vulnerable children with the nurturing environment they need. Practicing patience helps create stability, builds trust, and facilitates healing.

Understand the Impact of Trauma 

Children enter the foster system when their home environments fail to meet basic standards of care and safety. The adversity they faced likely caused significant emotional trauma that will take time and support to overcome. Remain patient when children act out – their brains are still developing the neural pathways to regulate emotions. Respond with empathy rather than frustration. Remember, you may not fully understand everything these children have gone through, but you can offer them compassion.

Set Reasonable Expectations

Children who have experienced neglect or abuse will not trust new caregivers overnight. Be prepared for a transition period where children test boundaries or struggle to connect. Avoid placing unrealistic expectations that could set up disappointment. Let relationships build slowly by focusing on consistency in meeting their daily needs. Prepare yourself mentally for potential challenging behaviors so you do not feel shocked or offended.

Teach Healthy Coping Strategies 

Foster children often lack healthy coping mechanisms when big emotions arise. If they have outbursts of anger or sadness, stay calm and be a model for managing feelings effectively. Talk through what they are going through and teach positive outlets like deep breathing, coloring, or squeezing a stress ball. With time and patience and consistency, they can adopt new self-soothing habits. However, setbacks will happen along the way when you are fostering in Edinburgh. Don’t let this get you down. 

Celebrate Small Wins

The road to healing from traumatic backgrounds can feel long to children. When you see small signs of progress around behavior, social skills or academics, draw attention to these wins. Your praise and positivity will motivate them to keep trying even when they struggle. Focus on the direction rather than just the destination. Appreciate incremental successes.

Give Unconditional Love 

Patience means offering unconditional love at all times – through celebrated milestones and in the hardest moments. Avoid drawing attention to difficult behaviors in ways that feel punitive. Foster children need extra grace as they learn to trust caregivers and feel safe in their vulnerability. Meet them with an open heart rather than judgment. They may push the limits of your patience but dig deep to lead with compassion.  

Seek Community Support 

Caring for foster children with traumatic pasts can become physically and emotionally exhausting if you try to tackle it alone. Lean on other foster carers, social workers, therapists, teachers and friends for their perspective when you feel discouraged. There are many people rooting for your child’s healing.   

Bringing foster children into your home is commendable yet demanding work. The past hurt these children carry often manifests in the present, requiring incredible stores of patience as a foster carer. But your commitment to their growth through understanding, empathy and unconditional care can help begin healing deeper wounds over time. Try to practice patience every day and celebrate small signs of progress – you are providing the foundation these children need to thrive. Remind yourself of the life-changing difference you are making.

Daily News Brief | December 26, 2023

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

