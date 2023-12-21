The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. As we head into Christmas, Kelly, Billy, and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas! But first, we need to talk puppies!

Meet Muffin! She is a 10-month-old medium-haired black Chihuahua. Like most Chihuahuas I have met, she is a bit timid initially, but as she sizes people up, she warms up nicely! She has been at the shelter for over a month, and a new home for the new year would absolutely thrill her. Her prior humans said she is probably best with a home with older (or no) children and would be perfect for a single or a couple!

Annapolis Subaru’s Share The Love event is beginning to wrap up, and they have an ambitious goal of donating $60,000 to their Hometown Charity. Here’s the deal–they will donate $250 for every new car sold or leased to one of four national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year, they selected the Ulman House). And you, the buyer, get to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will kick in an additional $150. So, if you are in the market for a car…$400 goes a long way to help support adolescents and young adults suffering from cancer.

Lights on the Bay is rocking, rolling, and open nightly through January 1st. Gates open at 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weekends are busy, and Kelly suggests avoiding lines and hopping over during the week— it makes sense to me! I have been twice and the new displays are awesome. Likely headed over on Christmas Eve as well with some friends! More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There are an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the SPCA animals and young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Muffin

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this ball sweetheart??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

