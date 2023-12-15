December 15, 2023
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Kelly is back, and maybe Billy may have brought her new Crosstrek from Annapolis Subaru–or not!

But first, we need to meet Ken. After a bit of debate on the origin of the name- a boring three-letter name or a reference to Barbie- we went with the latter. Ken is a 5-month-old Maltese who has to be the softest dog I have ever felt. He looked just like a hunk of white cotton candy with legs and a wet nose. He has a gregarious personality and really loves to interact with people, but his prior family said that he does not do very well with other dogs. Since he is still a puppy–he’s working on his leash manners and a bit of housetraining. But this little guy absolutely thrives with people, so he’d be a perfect ball of fluff under almost any Christmas tree! Why not come to the SPCA and arrange a meet and greet with Ken?

Annapolis Subaru’s Share The Love event is in full swing, and they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of four national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year, they selected the Ulman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150. So, if you are in the market for a car…$400 goes a long way to help support adolescents and young adults suffering from cancer.

Lights on the Bay is rocking, rolling, and open nightly through January 2nd. Gates open at 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weekends are busy, and Kelly suggests avoiding lines and hopping over during the week— it makes sense to me! More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There are an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the SPCA animals and young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Ken

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this ball of fluff??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

