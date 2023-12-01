December 1, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Tedeschi Trucks Band keyboardist Gabe Dixon releases new EP Passing Through, Making Stop at Rams Head On Stage

Born and raised in Tennessee, Gabe Dixon is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Since he first emerged in 1999, he has been penning honest and heartfelt tunes that continue to garner fans and crowds across the globe.

Gabe’s songs have been covered by many; Garth Brooks, Parachute, Ben Rector, and Erin McCarley, to name a few. Gabe’s music has also appeared in major films such as The Proposal and TV shows such as Nashville, Grey’s Anatomy, Vampire Diaries, and Parks & Recreation. Along with his own appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show, Dixon has performed with notable acts like Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Supertramp, Loggins & Messina, and O.A.R.

In 2019 he became the full time Keyboardist/Vocalist with Tedeschi Trucks Band and recorded and helped write most of the songs on their 2022 4-album tour-de-force, I Am The Moon.

Over the past 2 years, Gabe has stayed busy, releasing his own full-length studio album, Lay It On Me, along with 3 live EPs and a studio EP; with his latest EP Passing Through released this September. Last summer he was on the bill along with Tedeschi Trucks Band and Los Lobos for the 36-show “Wheels Of Soul” tour.

And now, Gabe is bringing his Just Passing Through 2023 Tour to Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage on December 16th for a single, special matinée (all-ages) show!

For more info on Gabe: www.gabedixon.com 

