Summer Camp Registration at CBMM in St. Michaels Begins January 2

Amid the chill of winter, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is gearing up for summer fun and the return of its popular summer camps for children ages 4-15.

Registration for these weeklong camps offering Bay-themed fun and learning is set to open on Jan. 2, 2024, with a two-week sign-up period exclusively for CBMM members. Open registration will begin on Jan. 16 and continue until camps are filled.

This year, CBMM will offer eight weeks of camps, beginning June 24. To register for the Sea Squirts (ages 4-6), Terrapins (grades 1-3), Summer Workshop (grades 4-6 & 6-9), or Museum Masters (grades 4-6 & 6-9) camps, visit cbmm.org/summercamps. Capacity is limited for these camps, so early registration is encouraged.

The full day camps cost $375 per week, while the half-day Sea Squirts camp cost is $165 per week. (Note: There is special pricing for the week of the Fourth of July of $300 and $130, respectively, because there is no camp on the holiday.) CBMM members are offered a 20% discount on tuition. Scholarships are available for campers with financial need.

To become a CBMM member and access early registration as well as the tuition discount, visitcbmm.org/membership or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or[email protected].

CBMM summer campers explore the magic of the Bay’s people, animals, traditions, and environment while taking advantage of all CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus has to offer. Following age-appropriate lesson plans in a small group setting, the programs put an emphasis on creating a fun, hands-on learning environment that includes stories, games, crafts, environmental and on-the-water activities, and creative projects.

The Sea Squirts camp, designed for children 4-6 years old, will be offered on a weekly schedule throughout the summer from 9am-noon Monday-Friday, while the full-day Terrapins camp, for children entering grades 1-3, runs from 9am-4pm.

Both camps will follow a different theme weekly, including Chesapeake Critters: Aquatic Animals (June 24-28), Red, White, & Bay (July 1-3, 5), Shipwrecked! (July 8-12), Feathers, Fins, & Furs (July 15-19), Bay Scientists (July 22-26), Water World (July 29-Aug. 2), Adventure on the Bay (Aug. 5-9) and Chesapeake Critters: Land & Sky (Aug. 12-16).

Geared toward older children, the Summer Workshop camp offers an expansion of CBMM’s Rising Tide after-school program by mixing traditional camp fun and workshop-based projects.

This program will be offered for campers in grades 4-6 during the weeks of July 1, July 15, July 22, and Aug. 5, and in grades 6-9 during the weeks of July 8, July 29, and Aug. 12. These sessions run Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.

The Museum Masters camp offers a behind-the-scenes pass to CBMM to learn all that goes into a museum and its exhibitions. Open to grades 4-6 the week of June 24 and grades 6-9 the week of July 22, this camp presents a unique opportunity to explore CBMM’s collection and help create a special group exhibit.

Contact [email protected] with further questions about this year’s camp offerings or for registration support.

