December 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Summer Camp Registration at CBMM in St. Michaels Begins January 2 AAEDC Launches New Ag Grant Program, Names New Ag Director The Importance of Patience When Caring for Foster Children Daily News Brief | December 26, 2023 Mom’s Organic Market Coming to Severna Park
Life In The Area

Summer Camp Registration at CBMM in St. Michaels Begins January 2

Amid the chill of winter, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is gearing up for summer fun and the return of its popular summer camps for children ages 4-15.

Registration for these weeklong camps offering Bay-themed fun and learning is set to open on Jan. 2, 2024, with a two-week sign-up period exclusively for CBMM members. Open registration will begin on Jan. 16 and continue until camps are filled.

This year, CBMM will offer eight weeks of camps, beginning June 24. To register for the Sea Squirts (ages 4-6), Terrapins (grades 1-3), Summer Workshop (grades 4-6 & 6-9), or Museum Masters (grades 4-6 & 6-9) camps, visit cbmm.org/summercamps. Capacity is limited for these camps, so early registration is encouraged.

The full day camps cost $375 per week, while the half-day Sea Squirts camp cost is $165 per week. (Note: There is special pricing for the week of the Fourth of July of $300 and $130, respectively, because there is no camp on the holiday.) CBMM members are offered a 20% discount on tuition. Scholarships are available for campers with financial need.

To become a CBMM member and access early registration as well as the tuition discount, visitcbmm.org/membership or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or[email protected].

CBMM summer campers explore the magic of the Bay’s people, animals, traditions, and environment while taking advantage of all CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus has to offer. Following age-appropriate lesson plans in a small group setting, the programs put an emphasis on creating a fun, hands-on learning environment that includes stories, games, crafts, environmental and on-the-water activities, and creative projects.

The Sea Squirts camp, designed for children 4-6 years old, will be offered on a weekly schedule throughout the summer from 9am-noon Monday-Friday, while the full-day Terrapins camp, for children entering grades 1-3, runs from 9am-4pm.

Both camps will follow a different theme weekly, including Chesapeake Critters: Aquatic Animals (June 24-28), Red, White, & Bay (July 1-3, 5), Shipwrecked! (July 8-12), Feathers, Fins, & Furs (July 15-19), Bay Scientists (July 22-26), Water World (July 29-Aug. 2), Adventure on the Bay (Aug. 5-9) and Chesapeake Critters: Land & Sky (Aug. 12-16).

Geared toward older children, the Summer Workshop camp offers an expansion of CBMM’s Rising Tide after-school program by mixing traditional camp fun and workshop-based projects.

This program will be offered for campers in grades 4-6 during the weeks of July 1, July 15, July 22, and Aug. 5, and in grades 6-9 during the weeks of July 8, July 29, and Aug. 12. These sessions run Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.

The Museum Masters camp offers a behind-the-scenes pass to CBMM to learn all that goes into a museum and its exhibitions. Open to grades 4-6 the week of June 24 and grades 6-9 the week of July 22, this camp presents a unique opportunity to explore CBMM’s collection and help create a special group exhibit.

Contact [email protected] with further questions about this year’s camp offerings or for registration support.

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

AAEDC Launches New Ag Grant Program, Names New Ag Director

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu