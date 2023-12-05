December 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bay’s “Dead Zone” Smallest Since 1985 State of the County 2023 Bonus Podcast: Bay Bells & Shark Tails Shopify: The E-commerce Platform of Choice for Businesses of All Sizes Daily News Brief | December 5, 2023
Local News

State of the County 2023

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released his 2023 State of the County Address video. The theme of this year’s address is “Building a Foundation For Our Future,” and it highlights how the county is investing in the people and infrastructure that were neglected over the last 40 years. 

“The state of Anne Arundel County is strong because we are building the foundation for our future,” said County Executive Pittman in his speech. “We are building the foundation of healthy people prepared for the 21st century, and we are building the foundation of nature and buildings that can exist in harmony with one another.” 

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: Bay Bells & Shark Tails

 Next Article

Bay’s “Dead Zone” Smallest Since 1985

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu