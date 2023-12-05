State of the County 2023

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released his 2023 State of the County Address video. The theme of this year’s address is “Building a Foundation For Our Future,” and it highlights how the county is investing in the people and infrastructure that were neglected over the last 40 years.

“The state of Anne Arundel County is strong because we are building the foundation for our future,” said County Executive Pittman in his speech. “We are building the foundation of healthy people prepared for the 21st century, and we are building the foundation of nature and buildings that can exist in harmony with one another.”

