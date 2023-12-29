State Health Department Recommends Health Facilities Resume Masking

Evolve Direct Primary Care advised us that on December 28th, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) issued a cautionary notice to all healthcare facilities across the state. Data revealed that hospital admissions for COVID-19, influenza (Flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) have surpassed 11 per 100,000 residents.

The MDH emphasized that once hospitalizations exceed the threshold of 10 per 100,000 residents, it strongly recommends the immediate reinstatement of universal masking protocols in all healthcare facilities. This proactive measure aims to curb the spread of infectious diseases within medical settings.

The key recommendations outlined by the MDH include:

Universal Masking: Implementation of universal masking in all patient care areas to mitigate the risk of transmission. Early Treatment: Urgent initiation of treatment for suspected viral illnesses to prevent further complications and reduce the severity of symptoms. Prompt Testing and Isolation: Swift testing and isolation protocols for individuals identified as infected, contributing to containment efforts. Optimized Ventilation: Enhancement of ventilation systems within healthcare facilities to improve air circulation and reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants. Vaccination: Encouragement to vaccinate all eligible patients and healthcare providers, reinforcing the importance of vaccination as a primary defense against the spread of infectious diseases.

As for Evolve, Dr. Michael Freedman has strongly encouraged all patients to get the Fall 2023 COVID booster shot and the annual Flu shot.

On the local level, Howard County has required masking in healthcare facilities effective December 26, 2023.

Effective Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the health department WILL require masks in our clinical settings for staff and patients receiving health services. Masks will be provided in the front lobby for visitors. The Health Department recommends masks when visiting non-clinical areas. These guidelines are based on when the statewide combined weekly respiratory virus-associated hospitalization rate (as calculated by CDC) meets or exceeds 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Howard County Health Department

Facilities are urged to adhere to these guidelines to maintain a safe and secure environment amid the ongoing challenges posed by the surge in respiratory illnesses.

