December 29, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
State Health Department Recommends Health Facilities Resume Masking Unveil Unlimited Editing Possibilities With CapCut Online Image Editor Wishbone Ash on Deck at Rams Head On Stage Annapolis Subaru is Sharing the Love for Ulman Foundation The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Local News

State Health Department Recommends Health Facilities Resume Masking

Evolve Direct Primary Care advised us that on December 28th, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) issued a cautionary notice to all healthcare facilities across the state. Data revealed that hospital admissions for COVID-19, influenza (Flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) have surpassed 11 per 100,000 residents.

The MDH emphasized that once hospitalizations exceed the threshold of 10 per 100,000 residents, it strongly recommends the immediate reinstatement of universal masking protocols in all healthcare facilities. This proactive measure aims to curb the spread of infectious diseases within medical settings.

The key recommendations outlined by the MDH include:

  1. Universal Masking: Implementation of universal masking in all patient care areas to mitigate the risk of transmission.
  2. Early Treatment: Urgent initiation of treatment for suspected viral illnesses to prevent further complications and reduce the severity of symptoms.
  3. Prompt Testing and Isolation: Swift testing and isolation protocols for individuals identified as infected, contributing to containment efforts.
  4. Optimized Ventilation: Enhancement of ventilation systems within healthcare facilities to improve air circulation and reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants.
  5. Vaccination: Encouragement to vaccinate all eligible patients and healthcare providers, reinforcing the importance of vaccination as a primary defense against the spread of infectious diseases.

As for Evolve, Dr. Michael Freedman has strongly encouraged all patients to get the Fall 2023 COVID booster shot and the annual Flu shot.

On the local level, Howard County has required masking in healthcare facilities effective December 26, 2023.

Effective Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the health department WILL require masks in our clinical settings for staff and patients receiving health services. Masks will be provided in the front lobby for visitors. The Health Department recommends masks when visiting non-clinical areas. These guidelines are based on when the statewide combined weekly respiratory virus-associated hospitalization rate (as calculated by CDC) meets or exceeds 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. 

Howard County Health Department

Facilities are urged to adhere to these guidelines to maintain a safe and secure environment amid the ongoing challenges posed by the surge in respiratory illnesses.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Unveil Unlimited Editing Possibilities With CapCut Online Image Editor

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu