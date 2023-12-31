So, What Got Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Excited Last Year?

As we kick 2023 to the curb, let’s look at the year’s stories that left an indelible mark on our community. Unsurprisingly, the predominant theme was crime, reflecting on the challenges Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis face in maintaining safety and security. Eye On Annapolis maintains searchable crime maps posted at the bottom of every relevant story regarding security and safety. They are also located in the sidebar on the site’s front page. As we navigate through the ups and downs of the year gone by, Eye On Annapolis extends warm wishes to our readers for a brighter, more upbeat 2024.

Below are the ten most popular stories of 2023 and the number of times they were read! Do you recall them all?

Anxiously anticipated, the revelation of businesses coming to Beacon Square on Riva Road has garnered immense interest and set the stage for a transformative impact on our local economy and traffic!

A somber farewell echoed through Annapolis as Gordon Biersch bid adieu to the Annapolis Town Center. The closure marked the end of an era for one of the original tenants of the Annapolis Town Center. However, it was replaced by a sister restaurant, J. Alexanders.

In a bid to add a touch of the tropics to our waterways, a new Tiki Boat embarked on its maiden voyage on April 1st, providing Annapolitans with a unique experience cruising the Harbor and creeks.

A devastating incident shook our community as an Annapolis woman lost her life while crossing Riva Road after attending a Super Bowl party.

The closing of Smashing Grapes left a void, soon to be filled by The Lodge. The change signified a shift in the culinary landscape of Annapolis, particularly near the mall

An ordinary task turned harrowing as a couple faced gunfire while getting gas at a West Street gas station in Annapolis. The incident raised safety concerns and prompted a community-wide dialogue on crime prevention.

Eastport witnessed dozens of shootings, and shots fired over 2023. One shocking incident with several dozen shots fired sent shockwaves through the community and prompted the police to establish a temporary increase in patrols in the area.

A stalwart in West Annapolis, the Canton Restaurant bid farewell, marking the end of an era for one of the oldest restaurants in Annapolis.

The grocery landscape in Annapolis evolved with the announcement of Aldi’s arrival, promising a new shopping experience for residents. However, it comes with traffic along that Riva Road corridor along with Beacon Square and Aventon!

A shocking incident unfolded in Edgewater as an elderly woman fell victim to an armed carjacking in her own driveway.

Please don’t forget that Eye On Annapolis is much more than the region’s largest online source of news and events; we offer plenty of ways to stay connected.

Stay informed, entertained, and connected – subscribe, listen, and elevate your Annapolis experience today! Our podcasts are available on Apple, Google, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you listen to your podcasts!

And most importantly, without you, we would never be able to do any of this for our community. Many thanks to every reader, listener, and follower! Here’s toe 2024!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

