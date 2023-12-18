Severn Man Dead after Shooting Former Girlfriend

A 59-year-old Severn man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting his former girlfriend inside her residence.

On December 16, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court in Severn.

Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old female victim who told officers her former boyfriend, a 59-year-old Severn man, shot her and was still inside her residence.

After attempts to contact the suspect failed, officers entered the home and found the suspect deceased, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

