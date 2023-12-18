Seven to Join Anne Arundel County Government for Governor Moore’s Service year

County Executive Pittman announced that Anne Arundel County will serve as a host site for Governor Wes Moore’s Service Year Option and Maryland Corps. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation, seven members from the inaugural Service Year Option and Maryland Corps classes have been selected to work in multiple County agencies, including the Office of the County Executive.

“Anne Arundel County is proud to host service year participants in various positions across our county agencies,” said County Executive Pittman. “Service instills a sense of social responsibility and encourages people to actively contribute to the wellbeing of their community.”

Tom Ni joined the Office of the County Executive’s Communications and Government Relations teams and will support the creation of communications materials and assist with legislative efforts.

Virginia Allen, Beverly Webb, and Kayla Wittsack joined the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. Working with the County’s eight senior activity centers, they will help create and facilitate activities for center members, and assist with day-to-day operations.

Kristina Perry Alexander joined the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. She will support the Resilience Authority with project management and development responsibilities, and promote climate-resilient infrastructure throughout the county.

Jordan Ledbetter and Coleman Munoz joined the Office of Central Service’s Fleet Administration Division. After completing training, both will become entry level automotive mechanics and assist with the mechanical repair and maintenance of over 3,000 cars and trucks. This includes police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, senior citizen vans, dump trucks, and snow plows.

The Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation, in its first year, is expanding service and volunteerism statewide, creating new pathways of service to meet community needs, enhancing workforce development, and promoting preparedness for both higher and vocational education. Roles at the host sites can range from academic tutoring, assisting in healthcare facilities, advancing public safety, to taking up environment conservation projects.

“We’re beyond excited to roll out these programs,” said Paul Monteiro, Maryland’s Secretary of Service and Civic Innovation. “They’re not just about offering opportunities but linking service, education, and job readiness into a unified, powerful experience.”

“As public servants, we believe in nurturing young leaders who can contribute to our civic life with compassion, practicality, resilience, and responsibility. This collaboration will offer participants the ability to identify opportunities where they can make a difference.”

“The launch of the Service Year Option and Maryland Corps Program represents a renewed commitment to cultivating opportunities and inspiring a spirit of service in Maryland, said Governor Wes Moore. “We’re not just launching programs; we’re connecting Marylanders to their communities and unlocking their potential in ways that will shape our collective future.”

