Local News

Sandra Griffin Joins Providence of Maryland’s Board of Directors

Providence of Maryland, a non-profit organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has appointed Sandra Griffin to Providence’s Board of Directors.

Sandra Griffin holds over 35 years of healthcare experience, with 17 years in senior and executive leadership roles. Currently, she serves as the Senior Nursing Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.

As the 15th member of Providence’s Board of Directors, Sandra Griffin’s appointment was met with enthusiasm. Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO of Providence, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Sandra Griffin to Providence’s Board of Directors. Sandra’s wealth of experience in management and operations, coupled with her leadership and clinical background, will undoubtedly enhance our mission to support individuals in living their best lives within their communities.” Sandra holds a master’s degree in nursing informatics from the University of Maryland Baltimore School of Nursing.

Sandra has amassed extensive professional experience through senior roles at the University of Maryland Medical System and acute care positions at both The University of Maryland Midtown Campus and Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. In addition to her substantive contributions in healthcare settings, she has also distinguished herself as an adjunct faculty member at the Community College of Baltimore and Essex and the University of Phoenix. Sandra maintains an active engagement in various professional organizations, including the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Maryland Organization of Nursing Leaders (MONL), and the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN).

In response to her appointment, Griffin said, “There is no greater joy than realizing your purpose in life is to be of service, to be productive, and to make a difference in the lives you touch.” Sandra’s joining the board comes during an exciting chapter for Providence as they recently announced their rebrand and expansion into residential support with the merger of Charles County HARC into Providence.

Providence’s board of directors includes F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker, Chair; Mary Ellen Tuma, Vice Chair; Jay Eichelberger, Treasurer; Rob Manigold, Secretary; Gary Badgley; Tom Belote; Marietta Dunn; Sandra Griffin; Amy Guerke; Megan Keller; Olivia Kelly; Delegate Nicholaus “Nic” Kipke; Jeffrey Kirby; Dr. Kelly O’Donnell, and Lynn Zephir.

Local News
