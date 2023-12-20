Rotary of Annapolis Awards $31,000 to Local Non-Profits

Each summer, the Rotary Club of Annapolis holds its Crab Feast, which is a major annual fundraiser with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. The club is pleased to announce that $31,000 was raised during the event in August 2023 and seventeen organizations have been selected to receive grant funding.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis’ 78th annual Crab Feast has helped provide grants to assist many non-profits in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County”, stated Bob Reedy, Rotary Club of Annapolis president. “We want to thank the sponsors and patrons who supported this great event. See you on August 2, 2024 for the 79th annual Crab Feast!”

The organizations which have been awarded grant funding include: Annapolis Wellness Corporation (Wellness House of Annapolis), Anne Arundel County CASA Inc., Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Assistance League of the Chesapeake Inc., Chrysalis House Inc, Dare to C.A.R.E. Foundation, Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs, Hope for All Inc., Hospice of the Chesapeake, Just One Sweater, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, Seeds 4 Success, STAIR, The ARC of the Central Chesapeake Region Inc., The Blue Ribbon Project, The Junior League of Annapolis, and The Light House.

The next Crab Feast is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. As in the past, all proceeds from the 2024 Crab Feast will benefit local non-profit organizations.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

