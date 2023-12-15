Rome & Duddy and Judy Collins at Rams Head On Stage? Yes, Please!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 12th Annual Heart Health Benefit

Saturday, February 10

8pm | $42.50

Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

Tuesday, February 13

7:30pm | $25

*Dance Floor

Rome & Duddy

Thursday, March 7

8pm | $85

*On Sale Friday, 12/8 at 10am

**Fan Club Presale 12/6 – 12/7

Martin Sexton

Saturday, March 9

8pm | $45

*On Sale Friday, 12/8 at 10am

Tinsley Ellis

Sunday, March 31

1pm | $30

*All Ages Matinee

The Amish Outlaws

Saturday, April 27

8pm | $25 adv / $30 DOS

Judy Collins

Friday, June 21

8pm | $75

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/15 Jon McLaughlin w. Bobbie Lee Stamper & Leo Sawikin

12/16 Gabe Dixon w. Sahara Moon (all ages matinee)

12/16 Comedian Pete Correale: Authentic w. Jared Stern

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

12/19 1964 The Tribute

12/21 Zebra (Presented by 97Underground.com)

12/22 Pressing Strings w. The Wilson Springs Hotel

12/23 A SQRRL! Holiday (all ages matinee) Presented By Annapolis Moms Media

12/23 An Evening with Pressing Strings

12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra

12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

01/04 A Night of Comedy w. Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley

01/05 Left of the Dial & All You Need w. Outta Time

01/06 Fallin’ Free: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers feat. Scott Kurt

01/07 Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King

01/11 Alison Brown Quintet

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Patrice Rushen

01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio

01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night

01/24 Daley

01/25 Cris Jacobs Band

01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA

01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)

01/28 Eddie 9V

01/29 Bobby Rush

01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

