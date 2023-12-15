Rome & Duddy and Judy Collins at Rams Head On Stage? Yes, Please!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 12th Annual Heart Health Benefit
Saturday, February 10
8pm | $42.50
Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration
Tuesday, February 13
7:30pm | $25
*Dance Floor
Rome & Duddy
Thursday, March 7
8pm | $85
*On Sale Friday, 12/8 at 10am
**Fan Club Presale 12/6 – 12/7
Martin Sexton
Saturday, March 9
8pm | $45
*On Sale Friday, 12/8 at 10am
Tinsley Ellis
Sunday, March 31
1pm | $30
*All Ages Matinee
The Amish Outlaws
Saturday, April 27
8pm | $25 adv / $30 DOS
Judy Collins
Friday, June 21
8pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/15 Jon McLaughlin w. Bobbie Lee Stamper & Leo Sawikin
12/16 Gabe Dixon w. Sahara Moon (all ages matinee)
12/16 Comedian Pete Correale: Authentic w. Jared Stern
12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/17 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band
12/19 1964 The Tribute
12/21 Zebra (Presented by 97Underground.com)
12/22 Pressing Strings w. The Wilson Springs Hotel
12/23 A SQRRL! Holiday (all ages matinee) Presented By Annapolis Moms Media
12/23 An Evening with Pressing Strings
12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra
12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps
12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)
01/04 A Night of Comedy w. Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley
01/05 Left of the Dial & All You Need w. Outta Time
01/06 Fallin’ Free: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers feat. Scott Kurt
01/07 Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King
01/11 Alison Brown Quintet
01/12 Last Train Home
01/13 Patrice Rushen
01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio
01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night
01/24 Daley
01/25 Cris Jacobs Band
01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA
01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)
01/28 Eddie 9V
01/29 Bobby Rush
01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com