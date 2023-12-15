December 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 57 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Pusser’s (Almost) Last Hurrah on New Year’s Eve The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week TOMORROW: 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run Daily News Brief | December 15, 2023 Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Waiting at Red Light in Annapolis
Life In The Area

Pusser’s (Almost) Last Hurrah on New Year’s Eve

The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel & Pusser’s Carribean Grille is throwing bash. It’s the final New Year’s Eve Bash of the storied venue as the space is slated to be taken over by several Atlas Restaurant Group restaurants in late 2024.

The night will be complete with an open bar, heavy hors d’ouevres, DJ, dancing, and of course, a champagne toast on the Waterfront Patio for a perfect view of the Midnight Fireworks.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds are going to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, which will also be on-site to talk about their goals and programs, as well as have some adoptable dogs looking for their furever homes. And 100% of the proceeds for the raffles will go to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County .

Cocktail Attire is preferred. This is not a sit-down event and seating will be very limited!

Tickets are $140 and are available on Eventbrite.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu