Pusser’s (Almost) Last Hurrah on New Year’s Eve

The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel & Pusser’s Carribean Grille is throwing bash. It’s the final New Year’s Eve Bash of the storied venue as the space is slated to be taken over by several Atlas Restaurant Group restaurants in late 2024.

The night will be complete with an open bar, heavy hors d’ouevres, DJ, dancing, and of course, a champagne toast on the Waterfront Patio for a perfect view of the Midnight Fireworks.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds are going to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, which will also be on-site to talk about their goals and programs, as well as have some adoptable dogs looking for their furever homes. And 100% of the proceeds for the raffles will go to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County .



Cocktail Attire is preferred. This is not a sit-down event and seating will be very limited!

Tickets are $140 and are available on Eventbrite.

