PLAY Spreads Holiday Cheer with Flights to Europe from BWI Starting at $79

Today, PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, is spreading holiday cheer to all travelers with flights for just $79 to Iceland and $99 to popular European destinations. Today until December 8, 2023, passengers can book roundtrip flights at incredibly low prices as an extravagant holiday gift or for a 2024 getaway to Iceland, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

It’s too early to spot Santa in the skies, but PLAY’s striking red aircrafts are bringing the holiday spirit to travelers early this year. This flash deal is a tempting treat for booking a last-minute trip in December, where families and friends can explore Christmas markets and early snowfall in Europe, or spend the holidays abroad. It’s the perfect time to start planning a getaway for 2024, or for gifting an amazing European experience to a loved one even on a modest budget. PLAY’s already low prices and no-frills service are available year-round, enabling travelers to “pay less, PLAY more” at more than 30 European destinations from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. Travelers enjoy a comfortable ride with PLAY’s helpers, named America’s favorite flight crew this year!

Low prices should spark the spirit of travel planning for long weekends, spring breaks, or even romantic Valentine’s Day trips in the New Year. Travelers can head to Iceland, one of the world’s safest countries, for New Year’s Eve, a wellness trip, or for a stunning view of the country’s nature and natural phenomenon, the Aurora Borealis. Or, instead of visiting the “Land of Fire and Ice,” travelers can book extremely affordable flights to Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris with flights starting at just $99! These destinations are perfect for first-time European travelers or those who want to visit family overseas last-minute this season.

“This year, we experienced an incredible turnout of passengers with our highest consumer demand since operations began in the U.S. We wanted to give our passengers the gift of even more affordable flights so they can plan a dream trip or spontaneous getaway with us,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson. “With flights as low as $79, travelers can squeeze more trips into their holiday season or 2024 without adding to their transportation budget.”

Tickets in this deal include PLAY’s Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. PLAY’s flash deal of $79 flights to Iceland and $99 flights to Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris begins today through December 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris December 2023 through April 2024.

Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares. Learn more about PLAY or book a flight here.

